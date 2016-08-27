The Ex on the Beach personality, who who earned a formal warning from producers following a clash with Heavy D earlier in the run, told host Emma Willis: "I feel great. I knew I was going to win it. As you get to know me, why wouldn't you pick me?

"When you believe you're going to win something you always win. If I come in with the mindset I'm going to win, I've already won.”

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson finished fourth in the show, following Aubrey O'Day and Frankie Grande out of the house as she was pipped into third spot by Renee Graziano.

Simpson said afterwards: "I can't believe it. I didn't take more than a week's worth of clothing. I think it's because all the negativity and hate I've had from Geordie Shore. I've never been a Geordie Shore favourite.”