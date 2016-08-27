Stephen Bear wins Celebrity Big Brother 2016
Ex on the Beach star triumps in the final over Ricky Norwood, Marnie Simpson and Renee Graziano
Stephen Bear has won Celebrity Big Brother 2016 beating EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood into second place.
Draped in tinsel and dressed in a pink beach shirt the reality star was met by a chorus of boos when he emerged victorious last night.
The Ex on the Beach personality, who who earned a formal warning from producers following a clash with Heavy D earlier in the run, told host Emma Willis: "I feel great. I knew I was going to win it. As you get to know me, why wouldn't you pick me?
"When you believe you're going to win something you always win. If I come in with the mindset I'm going to win, I've already won.”
Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson finished fourth in the show, following Aubrey O'Day and Frankie Grande out of the house as she was pipped into third spot by Renee Graziano.
Simpson said afterwards: "I can't believe it. I didn't take more than a week's worth of clothing. I think it's because all the negativity and hate I've had from Geordie Shore. I've never been a Geordie Shore favourite.”