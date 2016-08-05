Bear should be thrown out for that. Uncontrollable. #CBB — Lloyd Daniels (@LloydDanielsUK) August 4, 2016

It all came to a head after Heavy D got the hump about Bear and Chloe Khan snogging in a game of 'dares'. He's not keen on how that will affect their partners on the outside world, and headed into the Diary Room to air his grievances.

But then Bear went and interrupted Heavy D trying to sleep and it was just all too much 'dramz' for one day. The row led to the whole mug throwing thing and eventually Bear was called into the Diary Room where he was told his behaviour was "unacceptable". Security had to be called as he demanded to be let out of the Diary Room, and eventually he was told he had to spend the night in the "spare room".

All very grown up.

Being on a formal warning leaves Bear on thin ice, but it seems no plans are in motion to remove him more permanently. Yet. Let's hope some paper cups have been brought in for him.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9:00pm on Channel 5