The series sees teams of superfans go head to head as they transform into their celebrity idol and perform for Starstruck's judging panel, which includes Sheridan Smith, Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford.

ITV's Starstruck launched last night, with Olly Murs hosting the celebrity impersonation contest – however, RadioTimes.com readers weren't too impressed with the new talent show.

While viewers have drawn a number of comparisons between Starstruck and Stars in Their Eyes – the ITV series which ran from 1990 until 2006) – many have declared that the new show simply isn't as good as its similar predecessor.

When asked what they thought of Starstruck, 66 per cent of our readers said that it didn't compare to Stars in Their Eyes, while just 34 per cent said that they enjoyed the show.

Last night's episode saw four teams perform on stage, each one performing either as Freddie Mercury, Ariana Grande, Marvin Gaye or Lady Gaga.

However, it was the Freddie Mercury team that won the episode, with the three impersonators then competing against each other for a spot in the Starstruck final.

The grand final, which will be a 90-minute episode, will see the last set of impersonators compete against one another for a chance to walk away with a whopping £50,000.