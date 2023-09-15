The cast are currently undertaking a summer training camp in the Austrian Alps and are being tutored by the world's foremost experts in high wire walking.

They will be coached in conquering their fears as they attempt to overcome their individual anxieties whilst reflecting on the impact cancer has had on their lives.

So which celebrities will be taking part in this challenge? Here's everything you need to know.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Don't Look Down 2023 line-up:

The ten celebrity contestants on the show are as follows:

Paddy McGuinness (Host and team leader)

Beverley Callard

Anton Ferdinand

Kimberly Wyatt

Chris Hughes

David Ginola

Charley Boorman

GK Barry

Fats Timbo

Victoria Pendleton

Read on for more details about the 2023 contestants.

Paddy McGuinness

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Age: 50

Instagram: @mcguinness.paddy

Paddy McGuinness is the host and team leader of this year's crop of celebrities. Ahead of the show's release, McGuinness said: "This team is outstanding. Everyone has come together and is giving their all at our training camp in the Austrian Alps.

"I'm not sure if we're quite ready to tackle the high wire, but we're definitely going to give it our best shot."

Beverley Callard

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for NIMAX

Age: 66

Instagram: @beverleycallard

Beverley Callard is best known for her role as Liz McDonald in Coronation Street for 31 years and as Flo Henshaw in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

Callard left the ITV soap in 2020, which she put down due to the scripts.

Speaking on the podcast How to be 60, Callard said: "I just felt that the scripts weren't what they used to be. I'm trying to be diplomatic."

Anton Ferdinand

Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Age: 38

Instagram: @anton_ferdinand5

Anton Ferdinand is an English former footballer. Over the years, he has played for Queens Park Rangers, Reading FC, Southend United FC and St Mirren FC.

He also the younger brother of Rio Ferdinand.

Kimberly Wyatt

Belinda Jiao/Getty Images

Age: 41

Instagram: @kimberlywyatt

Kimberly Wyatt is an American TV personality, actress and singer. She is a former member of The Pussycat Dolls, in which she rose to fame. She is currently part of the group Her Majesty & the Wolves.

Chris Hughes

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Age: 30

Instagram: @chrishughesofficial

Chris Hughes rose to fame following his appearance on Love Island season 3. He came in second place alongside his former girlfriend Olivia Attwood.

Hughes is now a sports pundit, often to do with cricket and horse racing.

David Ginola

Antoine Flament/WireImage

Age: 56

Instagram: @davidginolaofficial

David Ginola is a French former professional footballer. In his career, Ginola played for Paris Saint-Germain, Toulon and RC Paris before moving to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Charley Boorman

Harry Murphy/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

Age: 57

Instagram: @charleyboorman

Charley Boorman is a TV presenter, travel writer and actor. Some of his travel shows include Long Way Round, Long Way Down and Long Way Up.

GK Barry

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Maybelline

Age: 24

Instagram: @gkbarry_

Grace Keeling, more commonly known as GK Barry, is an internet personality and social media influencer who rose to fame on TikTok.

Known for her funny anecdotes and Saving Grace Podcast, Keeling has accumulated over three million followers on TikTok.

Fats Timbo

Stuart Wilson/BFC/Getty Images

Age: 26

Instagram: @fatstimbo

Fats Timbo is a creator, comedian and author who rose to fame with her sketches and advocacy online. She has over two million followers on TikTok, with hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram.

Victoria Pendleton

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Age: 42

Instagram: @victorilou

Victoria Pendleton is a British jockey and former track cyclist. She is a former Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth champion.

With two Olympic gold medals and one silver, Pendleton is one of Great Britain's most successful female Olympians.

Don't Look Down will air on Channel 4. To find out more about Stand Up To Cancer and how you can support, visit su2c.org.uk or channel4.com/SU2C.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.