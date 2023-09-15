Meet the celebrity cast of Stand Up to Cancer's Don't Look Down
The celebs will face a high wire walk suspended 300 feet above one of London's most iconic landmarks.
Ten celebrities are about take on TV's scariest challenge show in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.
The show will follow the group of celebrities as they join forces and take on a high wire walk suspended 300 feet above one of London's most iconic landmarks.
The cast are currently undertaking a summer training camp in the Austrian Alps and are being tutored by the world's foremost experts in high wire walking.
They will be coached in conquering their fears as they attempt to overcome their individual anxieties whilst reflecting on the impact cancer has had on their lives.
So which celebrities will be taking part in this challenge? Here's everything you need to know.
Don't Look Down 2023 line-up:
The ten celebrity contestants on the show are as follows:
- Paddy McGuinness (Host and team leader)
- Beverley Callard
- Anton Ferdinand
- Kimberly Wyatt
- Chris Hughes
- David Ginola
- Charley Boorman
- GK Barry
- Fats Timbo
- Victoria Pendleton
Read on for more details about the 2023 contestants.
Paddy McGuinness
Age: 50
Instagram: @mcguinness.paddy
Paddy McGuinness is the host and team leader of this year's crop of celebrities. Ahead of the show's release, McGuinness said: "This team is outstanding. Everyone has come together and is giving their all at our training camp in the Austrian Alps.
"I'm not sure if we're quite ready to tackle the high wire, but we're definitely going to give it our best shot."
Beverley Callard
Age: 66
Instagram: @beverleycallard
Beverley Callard is best known for her role as Liz McDonald in Coronation Street for 31 years and as Flo Henshaw in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.
Callard left the ITV soap in 2020, which she put down due to the scripts.
Speaking on the podcast How to be 60, Callard said: "I just felt that the scripts weren't what they used to be. I'm trying to be diplomatic."
Anton Ferdinand
Age: 38
Instagram: @anton_ferdinand5
Anton Ferdinand is an English former footballer. Over the years, he has played for Queens Park Rangers, Reading FC, Southend United FC and St Mirren FC.
He also the younger brother of Rio Ferdinand.
Kimberly Wyatt
Age: 41
Instagram: @kimberlywyatt
Kimberly Wyatt is an American TV personality, actress and singer. She is a former member of The Pussycat Dolls, in which she rose to fame. She is currently part of the group Her Majesty & the Wolves.
Chris Hughes
Age: 30
Instagram: @chrishughesofficial
Chris Hughes rose to fame following his appearance on Love Island season 3. He came in second place alongside his former girlfriend Olivia Attwood.
Hughes is now a sports pundit, often to do with cricket and horse racing.
David Ginola
Age: 56
Instagram: @davidginolaofficial
David Ginola is a French former professional footballer. In his career, Ginola played for Paris Saint-Germain, Toulon and RC Paris before moving to Newcastle United in the Premier League.
Charley Boorman
Age: 57
Instagram: @charleyboorman
Charley Boorman is a TV presenter, travel writer and actor. Some of his travel shows include Long Way Round, Long Way Down and Long Way Up.
GK Barry
Age: 24
Instagram: @gkbarry_
Grace Keeling, more commonly known as GK Barry, is an internet personality and social media influencer who rose to fame on TikTok.
Known for her funny anecdotes and Saving Grace Podcast, Keeling has accumulated over three million followers on TikTok.
Fats Timbo
Age: 26
Instagram: @fatstimbo
Fats Timbo is a creator, comedian and author who rose to fame with her sketches and advocacy online. She has over two million followers on TikTok, with hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram.
Victoria Pendleton
Age: 42
Instagram: @victorilou
Victoria Pendleton is a British jockey and former track cyclist. She is a former Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth champion.
With two Olympic gold medals and one silver, Pendleton is one of Great Britain's most successful female Olympians.
Don't Look Down will air on Channel 4. To find out more about Stand Up To Cancer and how you can support, visit su2c.org.uk or channel4.com/SU2C.
