Who is Sophie Morgan? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 contestant
Sophie will be hoping to impress when she switches on her oven
It's the last of the baking on Channel 4's Great Celebrity Bake Off, and stepping into the famous tent this week is TV presenter Sophie Morgan.
The show has returned as part of the Stand Up To Cancer fundraiser, and there's been a solid selection of famous faces this year, including Taskmaster's Alex Horne, radio presenter Clara Amfo, and Love Island's Laura Whitmore.
So, will Sophie have the skills to be the best cook in the kitchen for this episode, or will the other celebs be able to get the better of her when it comes to baking?
Here is all you need to know about Sophie Morgan!
Who is Sophie Morgan?
Age 37
Job: TV presenter
Instagram: @sophlmorg
Twitter: @sophmorgTV
Sophie Morgan is a British television presenter and disability advocate who in 2003 suffered a T6 spinal cord injury in a road traffic accident that caused paralysis from the chest down.
But that did not stop her and her star has been on the rise in recent years after she was made lead presenter for Channel 4's TV coverage of the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo in 2021. She has also made several documentaries and been a guest panel member on Loose Women.
Who will Sophie Morgan be competing against?
Sophie will be competing against singer Ellie Goulding, actor and comedian Mawaan Rizwan and actress Tracy-Ann Oberman.
They'll each have to make one Signature, Technical and Showstopper bake, after which one of them will be crowned Star Baker - but who will it be?
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer will air Tuesday 19th April on Channel 4. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.
