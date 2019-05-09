It will be an emotional return to the stadium for the footballer, who played his final game for Chelsea against Sunderland in 2017.

“Being back at Stamford Bridge will of course be very significant for me personally – I have many cherished memories on that pitch,” said Terry, who is now the assistant boss of Aston Villa.

“Who knows – maybe I might be able to lift a trophy on the pitch again, one last time?

“Representing your country in any match, whatever the context, is a great honour. Pulling on the England shirt again will be a source of enormous pride.

“This time that will not be because we want to win an international match but because the ‘prize’ is much more significant – raising as much money for children as possible.”

Terry’s career at Chelsea spanned 19 years and included winning the Champions League, Europa League, five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and three League Cups.

The former Blues’ captain will be lining up for England alongside Soccer Aid co-founder Robbie Williams, Olympian Mo Farah, former footballer Jamie Redknapp and TOWIE star Mark Wright, to name a few.

World XI is made up of celebrities including Chelsea FC legend Didier Drogba and former sprinter Usain Bolt.

Sam Allardyce will be co-managing the English team alongside Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid, the first female manager of Soccer Aid for Unicef.

They will be going head-to-head against I’m a Celebrity winner and manager Harry Redknapp, who will be co-managing the World XI with Reid's fellow presenter Piers Morgan.

Soccer Aid 2019 will air live on Sunday 16th June on ITV