Hoddle suffered a heart attack in the BT Sport studio in October last year. Though he has made a full recovery, having returned to punditry in March, you could forgive fellow pundit Rio Ferdinand for his concern when Lucas Moura's 96th minute winner went in.

Ferdinand shared a behind the scenes clip of the moment the goal went in, which shows the pundits celebrating, followed by a quick check-up on the former Spurs manager.

"Are you ok?" Ferdinand asks, placing his hand on Hoddle's heart.

More like this

Spurs overcame a two-goal deficit on the night, with Moura completing his hat trick in the dying seconds to win 3-2 and advance to the final on away goals following a 1-0 defeat at home in the first leg. They will now play Liverpool in the all-English Champions League final in Madrid in June.

Check out the video from BT, which features the highlights from the match and emotional commentary from Hoddle, Ferdinand and Gary Lineker.

Hoddle played for Tottenham for 12 years during his career (1975-87) and managed the team for two (2001-2003). He wasn't the only one feeling the weight of the occasion: Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino was in tears on the pitch, celebrating with his team in front of the travelling fans.

Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur will play Liverpool in the Champions League Final 2019 on Saturday 1st June 2019