Hoddle, who was marking his 61st birthday on Saturday 27th October, is in a 'serious condition' according to a statement, but is responding well to specialist treatment in hospital.

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey delivered an update on air on Saturday evening, adding that it had "been a very sobering day for all of us".

"Earlier today, Glenn collapsed at the BT Sport studios," Humphrey told viewers. "He received immediate medical attention on set and was subsequently transferred by paramedics to hospital.

"The condition is serious but Glenn is currently receiving specialist treatment and responding well," he added. “Glenn’s family are with him and would like to thank everyone that has sent their support."

BT Sport's Saturday afternoon results show was cancelled following the news.

Humphrey reiterated on Sunday morning that Hoddle was responding well.

Former Spurs and England footballer Hoddle earned 53 international caps and also went on to manage England, later taking charge of Southampton, Spurs and Wolves.

He has been a regular pundit for BT Sport and ITV, and broadcast colleagues were quick to send their best wishes to his family.

Former Spurs teammate and Brighton manager Chris Hughton meanwhile told the BBC's Match of the Day programme, "Glenn is somebody that's a friend and I've known him for a long long time, going right back to my Spurs youth days. He was always the model professional, always the one we looked up to, and we certainly wish him all the very best."

His former clubs, including Spurs and Chelsea, also shared their messages of support.