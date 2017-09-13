Is it us or is the PR for TV shows getting a bit gimmicky? Because Theresa May (yes, the country's most senior politician) has just used Prime Minister's Questions – where she is supposed to discuss the most pressing matters facing the country – to announce that one of her Tory MP colleagues is going to be on Channel 4's Celebrity First Dates.

Michael Fabricant, the 67-year-old MP for Lichfield, will indeed be taking part in a celeb edition of the dating show, RadioTimes.com can confirm, as part of the broadcaster's Stand Up To Cancer week of programming later this year.