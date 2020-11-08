Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle hosted last night's election special, marking his second time on the show after he fronted SNL's 2016 post-election special.

If you're a comedy fan in the UK who doesn't want to miss out on SNL's election coverage, here's how to watch the long-running sketch show from across the pond.

When is Saturday Night Live's election special?

SNL's election special aired on NBC at 11.30 ET last night in the US, however those in the UK will be able to watch the full episode at 9pm on Sunday 9th November.

How to watch Saturday Night Live's election special in the UK

You can watch the full episode of SNL on Sky Comedy tonight at 9pm – however, if you can't wait until then, most of the show's sketches are currently available to watch on the Saturday Night Live YouTube page.

Who hosted SNL this week?

The comedian's last time hosting was SNL's post-election special in 2016 following the election of Donald Trump. Chappelle's performance on the show won him an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

The 47-year-old is best known for his early noughties sketch show Chappelle's Show and his appearances in A Star is Born, The Nutty Professor and You've Got Mail.

Who was SNL's musical guest this week?

This week's musical guest was rock band Foo Fighters, who've now appeared on SNL seven times since their first performance on the show in 1995.

