Celebrities taking over the ski slopes is a nightmarish sight in the first trailer for Channel 4's The Jump, which starts on Sunday 10th January. As Sarah Harding, Mark-Francis, Rebecca Adlington and the rest of the group descend onto the slopes, the locals start screaming as if they've never seen anything scarier.

But it's probably the celebrities who should be afraid, as not only do they face some terrifying challenges, they also have to live together — while we watch.