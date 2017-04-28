What he didn't realise, of course, was that he'd accidentally tweeted his own name.

The tweet became an instant phenomenon, and since then Ed Balls Day has been celebrated every year.

Why? Because why not.

But 2017 is a very special Ed Balls Day, because a) we're in the middle of an election campaign and Ed Balls is a former shadow chancellor, and b) this is the year the public fell in love with Ed Balls on Strictly Come Dancing.

Ed Balls himself is happy to be in on the joke, even signing copies of his legendary tweet - and making a special cake for his wife.

Now the question is: how will we explain Ed Balls Day to our grandchildren?