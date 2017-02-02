“It’s a great honour to pick up something on behalf of your father," he said. The way that everyone have responded to his passing, it’s been kind and so generous and it’s been a great comfort to the whole family."

“He loved his Radio Times covers and always loved getting one,” he added. “There are some that hang in his study at home, that’s how much he liked them.”

Mark Wogan also thanked the BBC for naming the home to Radio 2 after his late father who first worked for the station more than 50 years ago.

"The thing that myself and the rest of the family are most proud of is having Western House renamed as Wogan House, that’s a lovely thing. An incredible tribute.”

The building was renamed in November.