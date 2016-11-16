The building is home to BBC Radio 2, where Sir Terry first worked almost 50 years ago, before hosting the breakfast show between 1972-1984 and 1993-2009.

He closed his last broadcast with the words: "Thank you for being my friend."

The Wogan family said in a statement: “BBC Radio 2 was such an important part of Terry’s life. He spent so many happy years there doing what he loved – chatting and laughing with the listeners from his studio in BBC Western House every weekday morning.

“We are so proud that the building is being renamed ‘Wogan House’ in his honour, the whole family are extremely touched by such a wonderful gesture.”

Sir Terry passed away on 30 January, having kept broadcasting almost until his death. He will be remembered particularly for his tireless work on Children in Need, and for his acerbic Eurovision commentary.

BBC Director of Radio, Bob Shennan, said, “Terry was a much-loved Radio 2 personality and it is right we honour him in this way.

"Each time we all walk through the doors of Wogan House we will be forever reminded of him – his warmth, wit and endless charm.”