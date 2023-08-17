"After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.

"The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."

Sir Michael was best known for hosting his popular self-titled chat show Parkinson, which aired on the BBC between 1971 and 1982, before being revived once again in 1998, and welcomed an estimated 2000 celebrity guests including Princess Anne, Sir Elton John and Madonna.

BBC Director-General, Tim Davie, paid tribute to Sir Michael following the tragic news of his death.

"Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed,” Davie said in a statement.

BBC reporter Nick Robinson added on Twitter, which has recently been re-branded as X: "He was the greatest interviewer of our age who owned Saturday night TV for year after year. Michael Parkinson - king of the chat show - has died."

Journalist Owen Jones also shared his condolences, writing: "My favourite Michael Parkinson appearance was Ghostwatch, which was absolutely terrifying and one of the best pieces of horror ever. RIP!"

Lord Alan Sugar also paid tribute to Sir Michael following the news of his death, writing on Twitter: "Very sad news on the passing of Michael Parkinson. End of an era RIP."

Meanwhile, singer Elaine Paige shared a photo of herself and Parkinson, writing alongside: "Such very sad breaking news that Sir Michael Parkinson has died. Have known him for many years, sang on his TV chat show & attended many events with him."

She continued: "A legendary interviewer that will be remembered as the best of his profession. We will never see his like again. RIP Michael."

Former Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves also shared: "They say never meet your hero’s.

"I did and held Sir Michael Parkinson in even greater esteem. Consummate pro, brilliant interviewer and warm genuine down to earth proper journalist. The undisputed king of chat shows. Condolences to his family."