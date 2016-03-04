God knows exactly what that means – maybe Killalot has USB plugs and can shut down WiFi at will now – but we’ll soon get to find out exactly what these upgrades are, as the new series started filming in Glasgow today with hosts Dara O’Briain and Angela Scanlon (below).

Also joining the fray are the Robot Wars judges Noel Sharkey (Professor of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics at Sheffield University and co-director of the Foundation for Responsible Robotics, which presumably includes making them fight for fun), Professor Sethu Vijayakumar (a world-renowned roboticist) and Lucy Rogers (a Doctor of Mechanical Engineering and owner of robotics building company Makertorium), all of whom will adjudicate if there is no clear winner in a bout.

In other words it’s all gearing up for a very exciting showdown – just as long as no-one tells Mr Psycho and Sergeant Bash that they weren’t invited back. THAT could get ugly…

The six-part Robot Wars series will air on BBC Two later this year