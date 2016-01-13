Recorded in a new purpose-built fighting arena in Glasgow, the show will also have state-of-the-art cameras "capable of capturing every crushing, sawing and scorching moment in incredible detail."

Kim Shillinglaw, Controller of BBC2 and BBC4, said: “Robot Wars is an absolute TV classic and I'm thrilled to be updating it for the next generation of viewers. With new technological advances making for an even more exciting and immersive experience this is a fantastic example of the kind of content-rich factual entertainment that BBC Two excels at.”

Fans of Robot Wars have long hoped for it to make a comeback, with RadioTimes.com only last year calling for its return, asking, "can you imagine how brilliant a modern version would be?"

More like this

Advertisement

Finally, all our robot dreams have come true.