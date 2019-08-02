So who will be taking the plunge?

Linford Christie

Age: 59

At 59, Jamaican-born British former sprinter Linford Christie will be one of the oldest competitors to take to the water. Having struck gold in four World Championships, Linford is well versed in the world of sporting competition.

Sair Khan

Age: 31

Coronation Street's Sair Khan (Alya Nazir) has experienced the world of reality TV before in the 2018 series of ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! How will she transition from the Australian jungle to the English Channel?

Alex Brooker

Age: 35

Best-known as a host on Channel 4's panel show The Last Leg, Alex wears a prosthetic right leg and was born with hand and arm deformities. He co-hosted The Jump with Davina McCall in 2014 and fronted Channel 4's The Superhumans Show.

James (Arg) Argent

Age: 31

The Only Way is Essex star James Argent is keen to prove himself in Sink or Swim's gruelling water challenge as part of his personal goal to improve his fitness. Taking on the English Channel is rather a daunting start...

Georgia Kousoulou

Age: 28

Georgia Kousoulou is also best known for appearing on ITV2's The Only Way is Essex. Since joining in 2014, she has become one half of a TOWIE power couple, dating her co-star Tommy Mallett.

Simon Webbe

Age: 41

Simon Webbe, a member of the boyband Blue and ex-Strictly Come Dancing star, will be going from a life of performing on stage, to (hopefully) performing in open water.

Wes Nelson

Age: 21

The youngest competitor in Sink or Swim, Love Island 2018 contestant and Dancing on Ice finalist Wes Nelson is also taking the plunge. Whilst his time in Mallorca certainly required him to pose in swimwear, Wes will hope to take his swimming to a new level.

Rachel Adedeji

Age: 27

X Factor hopeful-turned-Hollyoaks actress Rachel Adedeji has been on our screens for some time now. She placed ninth in the ITV talent contest's live shows before joining the Channel 4 soap as Lisa Loveday in 2016.

Diana Louise Jordan

Age: 59

Diana Louise Jordan has appeared on Coronation Street and presented over the airwaves, but her most famous roles are as a Blue Peter presenter (from 1990-1996) and a regular host of Songs of Praise.

Tessa Sanderson

Age: 63

Javelin-thrower and heptathlete Tessa Sanderson may be the oldest celebrity to take on Sink or Swim, but with six Olympics under her belt, you cannot doubt her stamina.

Greg Rutherford

Age: 32

As a retired Olympic long-jump champion, Greg Rutherford is used to launching himself into sand. The transition into water shouldn't be that difficult, right?