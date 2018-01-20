So much so that when he began singing, Emma Willis was literally gobsmacked. We don't think she's ever looked so shocked as she watched from the sidelines with Simon's wife Amy!

Emma Willis on The Voice UK (ITV)

Coaches will.i.am, Olly Murs, Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson were also suitably impressed – during his performance, all four pushed their buttons and Olly and Jennifer even stood up to applaud him.

will.i.am said that the Birmingham-based teacher sounded "spectacular" and he had "a gift", while Jennifer praised his passion and loved that he didn't play it safe with his song choice.

The Voice UK 2018 - Simon Davies (ITV)

“I sing that song a lot in the car and it’s a hard song to sing,” added Olly.

But it was Tom who eventually bagged Simon for his team, saying he thought Simon's control was really strong.

Let's hope whatever he performs in the Battles is just as spectacular.

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV