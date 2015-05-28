Danny Posthill, who brought Michael McInytre back to BGT with his awesome impressions will hope to bowl us over again. Maybe he’ll dare to do an impression of one of this year’s judges?

The Beat Brothers will wheel out their tap dancing thing once again, while Disney singers Misstasia will be sure to dazzle us with another familiar hit. Emma Jones, who stunned with her operatic vocal performance during the auditions, also makes her bid for the final along with magician Chloe Louise Crawford who managed to make a motorcycle disappear last time she was on the BGT stage.

Once two acts from tonight’s line-up are put through to Sunday’s final, just one more place will remain: this year’s Wildcard act, chosen by the judges from the performers we’ve seen during this week’s semi-final auditions.

Here’s the full line-up for Friday night’s semi-final:

Beat Brothers: tap dancing group

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6EfeRd7zK0

Calum Scott: singer (Simon’s Golden Buzzer)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSinMOs5eGw

Chloe Louise Crawford: magician

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-T5d64mEZLc

Danny Posthill: impressionist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYntuVaPVKE

Emma Jones: singer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2ccceXJjUw

Jesse-Jane McParland: 9-year-old martial arts act

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEjGQB9BKWA

Jonathan Lutwyche: 15-year-old dancer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yI1m28AO7no

Misstasia: 4-piece girl group who sing Disney songs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28ZhlEV6Ekg

Peter Lambert: circus skills act

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adV9GuSuJW0

See Britain's Got Talent on Friday from 7:30pm on ITV