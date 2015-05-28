Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer Calum Scott and Disney singers Misstasia in last BGT semi-final line-up
Emma Jones and her stunning vocals return alongside impressionist Danny Posthill and magician Chloe Louise Crawford
It’s the last Britain’s Got Talent semi-final this Friday night and the line-up hops from singers via impressionists to martial artists and Disney singers.
Among those taking to the stage is singer Calum Scott, who is Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer choice. Calum impressed in the auditions with his ability to put his own spin on a current track and we bargain Cowell’s worked with him to wow the audience all over again. The boss will want his own act in the final, after all.
Danny Posthill, who brought Michael McInytre back to BGT with his awesome impressions will hope to bowl us over again. Maybe he’ll dare to do an impression of one of this year’s judges?
The Beat Brothers will wheel out their tap dancing thing once again, while Disney singers Misstasia will be sure to dazzle us with another familiar hit. Emma Jones, who stunned with her operatic vocal performance during the auditions, also makes her bid for the final along with magician Chloe Louise Crawford who managed to make a motorcycle disappear last time she was on the BGT stage.
Once two acts from tonight’s line-up are put through to Sunday’s final, just one more place will remain: this year’s Wildcard act, chosen by the judges from the performers we’ve seen during this week’s semi-final auditions.
Here’s the full line-up for Friday night’s semi-final:
Beat Brothers: tap dancing group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6EfeRd7zK0
Calum Scott: singer (Simon’s Golden Buzzer)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSinMOs5eGw
Chloe Louise Crawford: magician
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-T5d64mEZLc
Danny Posthill: impressionist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYntuVaPVKE
Emma Jones: singer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2ccceXJjUw
Jesse-Jane McParland: 9-year-old martial arts act
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aEjGQB9BKWA
Jonathan Lutwyche: 15-year-old dancer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yI1m28AO7no
Misstasia: 4-piece girl group who sing Disney songs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28ZhlEV6Ekg
Peter Lambert: circus skills act
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adV9GuSuJW0
