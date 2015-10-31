X Factor's Simon Cowell has made no secret of the fact that he wanted to mentor the Girls category this year – and now he's teasing their judge Rita Ora, saying he won’t give her any tips.

“It’s great [how much he likes my category]," Rita told RadioTimes.com. "I said to him, if you have any ideas... At the end of the day, even though it’s a competition, we all have on winner. We are on The X Factor. He said, ‘No, I’m not giving you any of my ideas!’” she laughed, after choosing to take Louisa Johnson, Lauren Murray and Kiera Weathers through to the live shows.