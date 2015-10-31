Simon Cowell won’t share any of his ideas for the Girls category with Rita Ora
The X Factor boss clearly isn't over losing the girls to his fellow judge
X Factor's Simon Cowell has made no secret of the fact that he wanted to mentor the Girls category this year – and now he's teasing their judge Rita Ora, saying he won’t give her any tips.
“It’s great [how much he likes my category]," Rita told RadioTimes.com. "I said to him, if you have any ideas... At the end of the day, even though it’s a competition, we all have on winner. We are on The X Factor. He said, ‘No, I’m not giving you any of my ideas!’” she laughed, after choosing to take Louisa Johnson, Lauren Murray and Kiera Weathers through to the live shows.
“Simon’s a great, great guy. He’s so smart and I love him dearly. He supports us and he loves my category. He asks questions all of the time. We clearly know he’s not the biggest fan of his own...” she added with a teasing grin.
Cowell himself admitted he “publicly embarrassed himself” with his negative comments about his Overs, joking his finalists Bupsi, Anton Stephans and Max Stone “beat him” for saying he didn’t have a winner.
Rita confessed she was surprised to see the X Factor boss let fan favourite Jennifer Phillips go from the competition. “I love Jennifer from the Overs. That was kind of a shock for me. But Simon has his reasons and that’s why he’s Simon Cowell.”
The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV