This year, Eurovision is taking place at the Malmö Arena in Sweden, with Silia Kapsis being selected to represent Cyprus with Liar.

So, who actually is Silia Kapsis? What else do we need to know about the musician? Here's a rundown of Cyprus's latest Eurovision star.

Who is Cyprus' Eurovision 2024 entry Silia Kapsis?

Cyprus Eurovision 2024 act Silia Kapsis. SANDER KONING/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Age: 17

Instagram: @silia_kapsis

Performing is in Silia Kapsis's, blood, with That Eurovison Site noting that she's been performing since she was four. She started her music career at just 12 years old with the single Who Am I? Then, in 2023, she released three more singles: No Boys Allowed, Disco Dancer, and Night Out.

Usually, Eurovision contestants are determined by national selection, but this wasn't the case with Silia.

"I followed Dimitris Kontopoulos, the producer of Liar, on Instagram, and he saw my stuff including videos of me singing," she told Eurovisionworld.

"So, he had a conversation with my mother first where he asked her if I could speak Greek and if I was of Cypriot descent, which she confirmed. We ended up going to Greece on holidays [...] We go every year and he invited us to his studio. That's where we recorded the song."

How old is Silia Kapsis?

Silia Kapsis is just 17 years old, having been born on 5th December 2006. This makes her one of the youngest Eurovision contestants.

Since 1990, it's been stipulated that contestants must be at least 16 on the day of the final – a rule introduced in 1989 after two contestants aged 11 and 12 led to complaints.

What nationality is Silia Kapsis?

Silia Kapsis was born in Australia to a Cypriot mother and Greek father.

What has Silia Kapsis said about representing Cyprus at Eurovision 2024?

"I'd like people to remember me for that 17-year-old who did her best on stage and smashed it. I want everyone to get up and dance [...] To have fun," she said in an interview with Eurovisionworld.

"I also want to achieve a bigger audience, for people to get to know me as an artist and being introduced to my music. The thing is, I am just really happy that I get to share what I love to do and to share music because it truly unites."

She continued: "Eurovision has always been a part of most people's lives, at least, of those who watch it, and I don't even look at it as a competition, rather as a show of unity. I also know some people bring politics into it but they shouldn't because when you listen to a song and you like it, then you like it and you enjoy it, music is music in itself and nothing else."

What is Cyprus's Eurovision 2024 song called?

Cyprus's Eurovision song is called Liar. It was written by Dimitris Kontopoulos and Elke Tiel.

In an interview, Kapsis said of the song: "It's about us living in a fake world exposed to body shaming, sexualism, where social media is the main act I have been lucky enough to not go through that pressure myself with it but I am aware that some people do struggle given all of those stereotypes it sells, so I hope that this song helps people breaking out from this 'fake world'."

Where did the Cyprus come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Andrew Lambrou performing at Eurovision 2023. Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Cyprus came in 12th place in at Eurovision 2023 with 126 points. Andrew Lambrou was representing the country with Break a Broken Heart, and was only awarded four points by the Greek jury.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals will air on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show following on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

