But host Vick Hope has hit back at the criticism, telling RadioTimes.com that she was expecting some complaints but did not feel the backlash was justified.

Speaking at the Radio Times Cover Party, the former Strictly star said, “If you change anything that someone loved 10 years ago, you’re going to get a little bit of a reaction.

“A lot of people were up in arms because they had some electricity and they didn’t make their own house – completely to be expected.

More like this

(Getty)

“People don’t like change, they don’t like things being what they don’t know," she continued. "Some of the comments were really savage but they didn’t stop watching and that’s what entertainment television is all about.”

However, the 29-year-old was pleased that Shipwrecked had elicited a huge response.

“Oh my God, it was exactly what I was expecting, if not bigger,” she said. “Everyone was talking about it, it was trending at number one on Twitter.

“The storylines are already quite intense and the audience already seem really involved in it, so long may it last.”

Advertisement

Shipwrecked continues weeknights at 9pm on E4