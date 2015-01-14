Ahead of the big reveal, we found ways to amuse ourselves...

And came up with some theories about what it all meant...



After that, all we could do was wait…

Wednesday 2 July 2014

An announcement

At the appointed time (2:21pm) and place (Twitter) came the announcement fans had been waiting for – series four of Sherlock would be preceded by a one-off special that would tackle the mystery of Moriarty’s apparent return and would begin filming in January 2015.

Cue a certain amount of excitement…

Tuesday 25 November 2014

The script read-through – and a puzzling pic

The cast gathered together for the initial table read-through of the script today. But even more intriguing was the first official picture for the special, which showed Sherlock and John in period costume. What could it all mean…?

Monday 5 January 2015

Back to work…

As we all went back to work after the Christmas break, so did the cast of Sherlock, heading down to Bristol where the majority of filming on the special is set to take place...

Tuesday 6 January 2015

Filming begins – and so does #Setlock

And we’re off! Filming began in earnest today and to Mark the occasion, Mr Gatiss posted this puntastic tweet.

And of course, when Sherlock starts shooting, #Setlockers are never far behind…