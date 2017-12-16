Clarkson & co have broken new ground with their latest hire, selecting a female driver – Abbie Eaton – after nine months spent auditioning "everyone we could think of".

The team have tested out "former F1 drivers, rally drivers, stunt drivers, test drivers" until they ended up with the fastest. "And here she is..." teased Clarkson before showing footage of Eaton tearing up the track.

But – and it's a crucial but – he failed to name his new colleague during her introductory segment, despite labelling her a "phenomenal driver" and adding "we're delighted to have her on board".

It's an omission some viewers were none too happy about.

Eaton is a 25-year-old professional racer from England with plenty of experience – including the SAXMAX Championship, GT Cup and British GT Championship.

In contrast, when Skinner was introduced in the series one premiere he was named and his NASCAR credentials were mentioned before he was shown on the track.

Still, the decision to leave Eaton anonymous has not dampened fans' enthusiasm for the show's first female driver:

And the woman herself is "loving the new changes" made to the show...

The Grand Tour series two continues on Fridays on Amazon Video