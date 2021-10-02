Sara Davies tops Strictly leaderboard with emotional Foxtrot

It has been another fun-filled week on Strictly Come Dancing and while some couples who we thought would smash it did not do as well, others showed a marked improvement on the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard.

That is especially true for Sara Davies who was at the bottom of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up pack last week. But Sara certainly did not let coming last get her down and the transformation for Week Two was quite something. And not only did she show improvement, she blew everyone away and finished joint top – what a turnaround!

Having only managed to get 17 last week, Sara and her partner, Aljaz Skorjanec nabbed an impressive 34 this week and got some high praise from the judges in the process.

The scoring started well with an eight from Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse and two nines followed from Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke. Anton even went as far as to say that it was a dance that was worthy of any final the series has had – this feels like a good time to remind you that it’s only Week Two!

“It’s really hard to go from that space at the bottom and have the self-confidence to go and do it,” an emotional Sara said when she chatted to Claudia Winkleman after the performance. Aljaz went on to admit that he cried halfway through and added it was a “privilege” to be able to dance with her. He also went full fanboy over Gordon Ramsay who was in the audience!

Gordon was in the audience to support his daughter, Tilly. He had a long wait though as she was last up to perform on the show but happily it was worth waiting for and Tilly joined Sara at the top of the leaderboard.

