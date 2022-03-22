The eight-part More4 series sees designers compete against one another to create tiny furniture for doll-sized houses, with Toksvig hosting the show and interior design guru Laura Jackson judging alongside miniature sculptor Willard Wigan MBE.

Sandi Toksvig has spoken about the miniatures made by contestants on The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge, teasing the "breathtaking" designs that are featured on the show.

When asked whether the show will have a wide appeal despite being a niche industry, Toksvig told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I think it's the scale that will make people not be able to believe it.

"I mean, when you see a miniature bathtub a 12th of the size of an actual bathtub with running water, you see a mangle that can actually mangle clothes, it's breathtaking. Some of the scale was incredible what they managed to do."

The series will also see former Bake Off host Toksvig look at the inspiration behind the contestants' builds, bringing viewers on journeys through real-life stately homes across the UK.

She added: "I went to proper stately homes and looked at what it should have looked like if it was art deco or regency or whatever, and it's amazing how close they all got."

The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge with Sandi Toksvig will air later this month on More4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

