This year's show marks the third since Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away and the first King Charles III has attended.

As ever, the event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity and the money raised will help those in the entertainment world in need.

So, when can you tune in? Here's everything you need to know about the Royal Variety Performance and when viewers can watch.

When is The Royal Variety Performance 2024 on TV?

The Royal Variety Performance will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 15th December at 8pm.

The show is not recorded live and was filmed on an earlier date.

Who is hosting The Royal Variety Performance 2024?

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr will be taking over the reins from 2023 host Bradley Walsh, as the pair unite to host this year's show.

Upon the announcement of his hosting gig, Carr said: "I am completely thrilled to be asked back to host the Royal Variety Performance so soon, what a compliment and an honour! To be able to host this magical evening with my best friend and TV wife Amanda Holden is the icing on the cake for me. If I have half as much fun as I did three years ago, well we are all in for a real treat."

Holden followed up and added: "It truly is such an honour to be hosting the Royal Variety Performance this year. I'm still pinching myself! This is a dream job and Alan is a true friend, we are already bursting with ideas and excitement, it’s going to be such a fun night!

"I've worked on Britain's Got Talent for 18 years and have been so proud watching all our winners perform for the Royal Family. This year will be no different, so in the words of Sydnie Christmas, let's av it!"

The Royal Variety Performance 2024 line-up

There ais an eclectic mix of performers at this year's Royal Variety Performance, and as traditions go, the current Britain's Got Talent champion Sydnie Christmas will be accompanied by Dave Arch and The Royal Variety Orchestra for a performance.

This year's Eurovision winner Nemo, James Bay and Sophie Ellis-Bextor will all grace the stage with exciting performances.

Celebrating their landmark 50th anniversary, duo Penn and Teller will undoubtedly have the audience in fits of laughter with their routine, along with a magical performance from Stephen Mulhern.

Elsewhere, The Devil Wears Prada cast will treat audiences to a song, led by star Vanessa Williams.

There will also be an exclusive medley from Oliver! along with a performance from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Starlight Express.

The team behind the West End's The Play That Goes Wrong will debut a preview of their new show The Comedy About Spies, which will be introduced to audiences in 2025.

Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. Matt Crockett

The comedy doesn't stop there as comedians Ellie Taylor, Matt Forde, Scott Bennett and Larry Dean will also be in attendance.

Cirque Du Soleil will be performing a number from the show Ovo, as well as the English National Ballet from their production of Nutcracker.

Lorraine Kelly and her Change + Check Choir will also be performing at this year's show, along with Marti Pellow, as they perform their rendition of Love Is All Around.

Marisha Wallace, who viewers recently saw on Celebrity Big Brother, will perform the National Anthem accompanied by Fanfare Trumpeters of the Band of the Welsh Guards.

The Royal Variety Performance 2024 location

The Royal Variety Performance was held at London's Royal Albert Hall once again.

Which royal family members will attend The Royal Variety Performance 2024?

King Charles III. Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles III attended the event for the first time as patron of the Royal Variety charity.

Queen Camilla was also meant to have been in attendance but bowed after she continued "to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms" from a recent chest infection.

"With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight's Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned," the Palace said at the time.

The Royal Variety Performance will air on Sunday 15th December at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

