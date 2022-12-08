With Would I Lie to You? star Lee Mack at the helm this year, the show is as jam-packed as usual with outstanding performers from the worlds of music, comedy, theatre and more.

Marking the celebration’s 110-year anniversary, the Royal Variety Performance will return once more this December.

Viewers can expect standout musical sets from the likes of Nile Rodgers & Chic, pop sensation George Ezra and a stunning celebration from Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber.

This will be the first performance since Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and the show will be attended by her youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie - better known as the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar.

As always, the performance is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, and the money raised will help those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance.

So, when is it on? And what can viewers expect? Here's everything you need to know.

When is The Royal Variety Performance 2022 on TV?

The star-studded event was recorded on Thursday 1st December, but viewers will be able to watch the Royal Variety Performance on TV on Tuesday 20th December at 8pm on ITV1.

The Royal Variety Performance 2022 host

Lee Mack at the Royal Variety Performance 2022. ITV

After being presented in recent years by comedians like Alan Carr, Jason Manford, Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, this year it's the turn of Not Going Out favourite Lee Mack.

“I was actually going to buy tickets for this year’s Royal Variety Performance, so not only is it a real honour to be asked to host it, it’s also saved me a few quid,” Mack said.

"I now just have to work out the logistics of introducing these brilliant acts and also rushing back to my seat to watch them."

The Royal Variety Performance 2022 line-up

As always, the show will have a whole host of stars ready to dazzle viewers.

World-renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, award-winning singer-songwriter Gary Barlow and choirmaster Gareth Malone - accompanied by members of the London Youth Choir - are set to perform a very special version of Sing, in honour of the Queen’s long association with the Royal Variety Performance.

Other music acts include disco sensations Nile Rodgers & Chic, chart-topper George Ezra, multi award-winner Ellie Goulding, Eurovision star Sam Ryder, and popstar Becky Hill.

Hollywood star Rita Wilson and Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter will duet, soprano Fatma Said will perform, and Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds entertain the audience with a very special rendition of their hit Three Lions.

Mainstream music artists aren’t the only melodic act on the bill, though - the dazzling West End cast of Cabaret will take to the stage with an exclusive performance, and Disney’s Newsies will also share an extract from their Tony Award-winning musical.

Cirque Du Soleil will return to the Royal Variety Performance stage with a death-defying display from their latest show Kurios, and the evening will also feature magic from the phenomenal German duo the Ehrlich Brothers, and a hair-raising performance from Giffords Circus.

There will also be comedy from Al Murray - The Pub Landlord, Maisie Adam, Omid Djalili and this year’s Britain’s Got Talent winner Axel Blake.

The Royal Variety Performance 2022 location

This year’s event will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, which celebrated its 150th anniversary last year.

Which royal members will attend in 2022?

As usual, the show will be attended by senior royals - and while they may not be the most famous royal faces, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar will enjoy the performance this year.

The couple are picking up an increasing number of public roles due to the deaths of the Queen and Prince Philip, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping back from their duties.

The Royal Variety Performance 2022 will air on ITV1 Tuesday 20th December at 8pm.

