Royal Carols: Together At Christmas air date, lineup, and latest news

Get ready for one festive and emotional event.

Advertisement

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas comes to ITV this festive season.

Hosted by The Duchess of Cambridge who organised the event with the support of The Royal Foundation, this event hopes to pay tribute to the efforts of groups and individuals who helped their communities throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will be “combining traditional elements with a modern and inclusive feel to encompass people of all faiths and none” for an hour-long event.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning said of the event: “In aid of bringing everyone together this Christmas, we’re honoured to be airing an incredibly special carol event with a difference.

“Hosted by The Duchess of Cambridge, you can expect show-stopping performances from a whole host of music artists such as Leona Lewis, Tom Walker and Ellie Goulding.

“ITV are guaranteed to deliver the festive joy we all need straight from Westminster Abbey into our living rooms this Christmas.”

So, without further ado, here is all you need to know about Royal Carols: Together At Christmas.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on TV?

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air on Christmas Eve (December 24) at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

After the event airs on television it will be made available on catch-up on ITV Hub.

The programme is pre-recorded, with the event taking place in-person on Wednesday 8th December 2021 at Westminster Abbey.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas lineup

Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The event will begin with an introduction from Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge who will speak about the event.

Throughout we also see videos highlighting the works of inspirational organisations around the UK.

The Westminster Abbey choir will perform at the event alongside the likes of Leona Lewis, Tom Walker and Ellie Goulding.

Walker will perform his new Christmas single For Those Who Can’t Be Here.

Lemn Sissay will also read his poem To The Day as part of a musical composition.

Meanwhile, speakers at the event include British Paralympian Kim Daybell and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge will also speak at the event that is being spearheaded by his wife.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

The event will also be attended by other members of the Royal Family.

The press release for the event adds that the “event will pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the UK who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It is hoped that the event will help “the nation to come together and reflect, to think not only of the extraordinary challenges that we have faced, but also to celebrate the acts of kindness that we have witnessed across our nation, the communities pulling together to protect and care for those in need, and those who have stepped up to help others. “

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air Christmas Eve, 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Advertisement

Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV guide.