And really the whole episode demonstrates the unique appeal of Robot Wars, which has always fallen somewhere between the homespun charm of men and women in sheds tinkering away on unnecessary projects and the less wholesome joy of watching machines smash each other to bits in a pit for fun.

So we can share the simple joy of the group who finally find themselves selected for battle after years on the sidelines, while still marvelling at the sleek killing machine from another team that looks set to dominate the competition. We can cringe at the awkward VTs filmed in the contestants’ living rooms (which perhaps thankfully seem a little more streamlined than in last year’s series) AND gasp at battles that see robots tossed out of the arena, torn to shreds or taking on the House Robots.

This divide is even reflected in this week’s contestants, who range from a high-flying aerospace technology developer who’s built a robot worth £25,000 to a writer and horse dentist who threw together a machine made of toothbrushes and old trampoline parts. Anyone can triumph at Robot Wars, where experts and amateurs rub shoulders in a way that feels appealing British, and it’s at its most entertaining when the hobbyists are unleashed alongside those who’ve spent years on a computer perfecting their designs.

More like this

Robot Wars isn’t always as good or exciting as this week’s episode, but as I’ve written before this makes you appreciate it even more when the truly thrilling episodes unfold before your eyes, safe in the knowledge that there’s no TV trickery involved. And even in less eventful weeks, the perfect balance of charm and destruction is still there to make it a piece of great family fun that the BBC were extremely wise to bring back.

Deadly pincers crossed that there are years of Robot Wars destruction still to come – because based on tonight’s opener, the format still has plenty of fuel left in the tank.

Advertisement

Robot Wars airs on BBC2 on Sundays at 7:00pm