As well as heavyweights (110kg max, 4 team members max), showmakers Mentorn media are also looking for featherweight battle robots (13.6kg max, TBC max team members) for the upcoming competition.

And what does your battle-bot require? The call to robot arms says, “We are looking for new unique and innovative designs and even deadlier weapons to compete in our fierce robot fighting competition”.

So, think you’ve got a fighting machine ready for the big time? Download an application form, fill it out with as much info as possible (including images, videos, diagrams, CAD renders) and email it to Robotwars@mentorn.tv.

Got all that? Great, then ACTIVATE!!

Robot Wars airs on BBC2 on Sundays at 7:00pm