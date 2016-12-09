And he was on the box again last night for a special intimate set at the BBC Maida Vale Studios for Radio 2, hosted by Jo Whiley.

Towards the end of his performance, which included hits Let Me Entertain You, Candy and Millennium, Williams said: “I hope I’ve been OK. And I hope you’ve had a good time. I’m a bit burnt out, to be honest with you.”

As the audience responded sympathetically, he retorted: “Listen, I’m having the best time. My job is absolutely amazing… I’m loving my job, I’m loving my life. But I’ve been mega busy.

“I was in Australia two minutes ago, then Spain then Germany and I’ve been talking about myself and singing at people. And I realise tonight when Rock DJ was on I was like ‘Oh my God, there’s nothing in the tank.’”

Meanwhile, earlier in the evening the Heavy Entertainment Show hit-maker paired up with singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum for a special performance of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Following their duet, the 42-year-old hinted at a further collaboration with Cullum in the future.

“We don’t sound bad together, do we?” he posed to the audience. “That gives me an idea. We may be seeing more of that in the future. I hope so.”

So do we!

Radio 2 in Concert: Robbie Williams is on BBC iPlayer now and is available to watch for one month