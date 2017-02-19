"I have absolutely loved this, it’s been a wonderful experience,” Fowler said after leaving the contest.

“I wish I’d stayed a bit longer but look these guys are all fantastic and you know what they’re all much better than me, so they all deserve to be here."

The episode saw Judo champ Jade Jones win the mini cowbell trophy for her speedy skeleton performance, while fans at home were confused to see Sir Bradley Wiggins still competing after his widely-publicised injury earlier in the week (Wiggins had in fact prerecorded this week’s episode).

The Jump continues on Channel 4 on Sundays at 7.30pm