“She’s a huge driving force of [the last episode],” he said at the Royal Television Society Awards 2017. “And in addition to being funny, it’s really quite beautiful which is weird because then she died. Now in retrospect watching it as we’ve been editing it, it’s gut-wrenching because of how poignant everything she does in it is.”

Delaney, who writes and stars in the comedy with Sharon Horgan, said that you also see “more sides” of Fisher’s character Mia in the final episode of the third series. A fourth series has already been commissioned.

“She’s a huge part of the final episode of season three, so in season four since she’s not alive any more we’ll have to do something,” he said.

As one of the biggest stars on Channel 4, Delaney was also asked whether he would have agreed to host The Great British Bake Off.

“The answer is yes, definitely,” he said. “I think people would have boycotted the show since I’m not British and who cares what I think, but yes I would have done that. For sure.

“For mercenary reasons, not because I care about the show but everybody watches it and then I could make my pet project about people in outer space raising magic snails or whatever.”

Catastrophe continues next Tuesday at 10pm on Channel 4