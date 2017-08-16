Riz Ahmed calls out Donald Trump during Sour Times rap on The Tonight Show
The British actor performed a moving spoken word rendition of the song on the Jimmy Fallon show
After an interview with host Jimmy Fallon, British actor Riz Ahmed took to the stage on The Tonight Show to perform a particularly resonant spoken word rendition of his rap song Sour Times.
The song, which was written in 2007, references 9/11, 7/7, Guantanamo Bay and the human rights violations committed by the US military in Abu Ghraib – yet, sadly, it feels just as relevant today as it ever did, with one line that initially referenced "Bush and Blair" having been altered to call out Trump. Watch the performance below.
Last weekend, violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia as white nationalists and counter-protesters clashed over the removal of confederate monuments from the southern states of the US.
Jimmy Fallon opened his show with a speech condemning the violence of alt-right protesters, and calling President Donald Trump "shameful" for taking so long to speak out against it.
The host then urged Ahmed to perform something in light of the situation.
"I keep hoping that it'll become irrelevant," the multi-talented star, whose rap alter-ego is Riz MC, said of the song, "but it seems to become more and more relevant, sadly."