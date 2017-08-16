Last weekend, violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia as white nationalists and counter-protesters clashed over the removal of confederate monuments from the southern states of the US.

Jimmy Fallon opened his show with a speech condemning the violence of alt-right protesters, and calling President Donald Trump "shameful" for taking so long to speak out against it.

The host then urged Ahmed to perform something in light of the situation.

"I keep hoping that it'll become irrelevant," the multi-talented star, whose rap alter-ego is Riz MC, said of the song, "but it seems to become more and more relevant, sadly."