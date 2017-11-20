Realising the judges weren’t going to work this out for themselves, she announced: “My name is Rita Ora". Another judge, singer Yvonne Catterfeld, asked if she was a double or the actual real deal. "No, it's really me," Ora reassured her.

“Rita, I’m so glad that you’re saying this. Before, I said: ‘She could be the third-place in a lookalike contest. Second place in a sound-alike contest,’” said another of the coaches. Ouch!

Fortunately, all four judges turned for Ora and it looks as if they were all aware of her existence. But still, it's a beautifully awkward moment nonetheless.

Ora recused the situation by laughing off the confusion and vowed to come back to come back as a guest coach later in the season.

Let’s hope some at least one of the contestants recognise her…