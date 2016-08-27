The TV silence lasted until 10.30am, meaning viewers had to wait an hour for an episode of Murder, She Wrote.

But the nation’s couch potatoes will at least be able to joinTeam GB athletes in a number of sporting events across the country.

Even the Loose Women ladies got involved:

And there was another supporter in TOWIE star Lydia-Rose Bright:

Getting fit and active in Bath this morning #IAmTeamGB @itv come on down. https://t.co/46EAKJ7ypd — Lydia-Rose Bright (@LydiaRoseBright) August 27, 2016

No doubt, though, being a Bank Holiday weekend Saturday, some of you slept through it all...