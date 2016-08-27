Rio 2016 Olympic hero Max Whitlock just switched off ITV for an hour this morning
Ben Fogle and Mo Farah among the celebrities supporting the #IAmTeamGB initiative
Team GB Olympic hero Max Whitlock switched off ITV for an hour this morning as the network launched an hour-long shutdown to encourage more people to exercise.
The double gold medal winner pulled a lever at 9.30 on Saturday morning as part of the #IamTeamGB national sports day.
The TV silence lasted until 10.30am, meaning viewers had to wait an hour for an episode of Murder, She Wrote.
But the nation’s couch potatoes will at least be able to joinTeam GB athletes in a number of sporting events across the country.
Even the Loose Women ladies got involved:
More like this
And there was another supporter in TOWIE star Lydia-Rose Bright:
Getting fit and active in Bath this morning #IAmTeamGB @itv come on down. https://t.co/46EAKJ7ypd
— Lydia-Rose Bright (@LydiaRoseBright) August 27, 2016
No doubt, though, being a Bank Holiday weekend Saturday, some of you slept through it all...