Ricky Gervais turns classic films into Vines
The Office and Derek funnyman has been posting six-second remakes of our favourite flicks, from King Kong and Taken to Rocky III and The Karate Kid...
Ricky Gervais has got a lot on his plate right now, what with his new David Brent film Life on the Road – oh, and the small task of writing and directing that big Hollywood movie Special Correspondents starring Eric Bana. But it seems that, just like the rest of us, he's prone to a spot of procrastination...
Now, when we procrastinate, it usually involves mindlessly scrolling through Facebook and Twitter – but when you're Ricky Gervais, you get creative...
Ricky's taken movie classics like Rocky III, King Kong, The Karate Kid and Taken and turned them into six-second Vines – the results are impressive, and prove that films really don't need to be two hours long.
Take King Kong, for instance...
Can't face sitting through Rocky III? Try out Mr Gervais's take on Mr T instead...
Who needs a bath selfie when you can have a bathroom Vine, eh?
Here's Karate Kid (minus the moves)...
And finally, everything you need to know about The Crying Game in 16 words.
Which films would you like to see Ricky take on next? Let us know in the comments box below...