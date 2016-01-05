Ricky Gervais, whose hosting of the Golden Globes is famed for its near-the-knuckle jokes, has already apologised in advance for his material at this year's awards – but it turns out that he was genuinely shocked that his jokes ever caused such a fuss in the first place.

"I’ve never understood the controversy around the Golden Globes," he said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. "That stuff I did, I was shocked that people thought that was shocking. Genuinely. I thought, what have I said wrong? I didn’t say anything outrageous or libelous. I didn’t say anything against broadcasting rules. It was on network television, late afternoon, it couldn’t have been that bad."