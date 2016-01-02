Says a lot about what we can expect, right? Although, Gervais and an uncontroversial Globes wouldn't be Gervais and the Globes now would it? "Disarming and surprising" as NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said, Gervais having hit headlines for his references to everyone from Justin Bieber to Jodie Foster in the past.

Gervais admitted in his latest blog post that he'd initially said no to returning to the awards show, which will be his fourth time at the helm. In fact in 2012 he insisted he never wanted to be talked into doing it again. Throw in the fact that he's been working on two films at the same time - Special Correspondents and David Brent: Life on the Road - he admitted it was a "headache" he didn't think he needed. But they talked him into it.

"I said no but they kept trying to persuade me," Gervais explained, his return following a three-year stint from Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. "I just thought it was a headache I didn't need. They eventually won through attrition, flattery and generosity. Oh, they also said I can say whatever I want again. I'm glad I said yes now and I'm really looking forward to it."

The celebs planning to attend however, well, they're probably somewhat nervous.

The Golden Globes takes place Sunday 10th January. Coverage on E!