Richard Osman's House of Games return date finally confirmed - and there's not long to wait
The show was last on our screens back in March.
BBC show House of Games will soon be back on our screens with its ninth season – and now we know exactly when it will land.
The show, which first aired in 2017, is set to return on Monday 29th September at 6pm on BBC Two, with the first week's worth of episodes following in the same slot Tuesday-Friday.
House of Games features a new line-up celebrities each week competing to be crowned House of Games champion – the show was last seen on our screens in March.
Hosted by Osman, the series mixes traditional trivia with playful twists – from picture clues to word puzzles – and each daily winner gets to take home a tongue-in-cheek branded prize, while points are tallied across the week to crown a Friday champion.
Celebrity guests on the first week of the new season will be author, broadcaster and stand-up comedian Mark Steel, comedian Melanie Bracewell, TV presenter Jenny Powell and actor Ruth Madeley.
Following the next season kicking off in just 12 days, we already know which famous faces will be appearing on Festive House of Games 2025 this Christmas.
Osman announced the news back in June on Instagram in a series of posts, which also revealed that filming on the festive special had kicked off.
The line-up will consist of Rhys Darby, Joanna Page, Molly Rainford and Alex Brooker.
"The magic of TV recording schedules. A very Merry Christmas today from us all on House of Games!” Osman wrote alongside the post.
Richards Osman's House of Games is available to watch on BBC Two and iPlayer.
