House of Games features a new line-up celebrities each week competing to be crowned House of Games champion – the show was last seen on our screens in March.

Hosted by Osman, the series mixes traditional trivia with playful twists – from picture clues to word puzzles – and each daily winner gets to take home a tongue-in-cheek branded prize, while points are tallied across the week to crown a Friday champion.

Celebrity guests on the first week of the new season will be author, broadcaster and stand-up comedian Mark Steel, comedian Melanie Bracewell, TV presenter Jenny Powell and actor Ruth Madeley.

Richard Osman’s House of Games season 9, with Mark Steel, Melanie Bracewell, Jenny Powell, and Ruth Madeley BBC/Remarkable Entertainment/Graeme Hunter

Following the next season kicking off in just 12 days, we already know which famous faces will be appearing on Festive House of Games 2025 this Christmas.

Osman announced the news back in June on Instagram in a series of posts, which also revealed that filming on the festive special had kicked off.

The line-up will consist of Rhys Darby, Joanna Page, Molly Rainford and Alex Brooker.

"The magic of TV recording schedules. A very Merry Christmas today from us all on House of Games!” Osman wrote alongside the post.

Richards Osman's House of Games is available to watch on BBC Two and iPlayer.

