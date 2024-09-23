These rounds include general knowledge questions, team-ups, and, of course, the infamous "Answer Smash" round.

But which celebrities will feature first in this new series? Here's everything you need to know.

Who's on Richard Osman's House of Games this week?

Richard Osman pictured for Richard Osman's House of Games. Remarkable Entertainment/Matt Frost

Ahir Shah, Michaela Strachan, Dr Xand van Tulleken and Vogue Williams are the first batch of contestants to feature in the latest series, which is set to have a whopping 100 episodes. But who exactly are they? Let's find out a little more about each of them.

More like this

Ahir Shah, 33, is a stand-up comedian. He won the Edinburgh Comedy Award at the Edinburgh Fringe after being nominated for the award twice before, in 2017 and 2018. His stand-up show, ENDS, was released on Netflix earlier in September.

Michaela Strachan, 58, is a television presenter. She is best known for her work presenting shows like Springwatch and The Really Wild Show.

Read More:

And as you might have guessed, Dr Xand van Tulleken is, well, a doctor. The 46-year-old has fronted several documentaries in the past, including CBBC's Operation Ouch and Channel 4's How To Lose Weight Well.

Last but not least is Vogue Williams, 38. The Irish model and TV personality has participated in shows like Dancing With The Stars, Stepping Out, and Bear Grylls: Mission Survive. She is also married to Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Richards Osman's House of Games begins on Monday 23rd September at 6pm on BBC Two. Episodes will then continue every weekday at the same time on the same channel. The episodes will be available on iPlayer after transmission.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.