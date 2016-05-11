It's a rather important job, dishing out everything from nul to douze points for the nation to more than 200 million viewers around the world, and it's one Nigella took to like a duck to water last year.

As per the new voting rules, Osman will read out the results of the jury vote while hosts Mans Zelmerlow and Petra Mede will reveal the results of the combined viewer votes from across Europe.

We're sure Richard will do a fine job, because he's a BIG fan. And a dab hand at handing out 'Nul Points'.

The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will air on BBC4 on Tuesday 10th May and Thursday 12th May at 8pm

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will air on BBC1 and BBC Radio 2 on Saturday 14th May from 8pm