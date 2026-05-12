Richard Osman is helming a brand new quiz show on ITV, following his departure from House of Games on BBC Two.

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It has been announced a new commission, The Golden Elevators, produced by John de Mol's Talpa Studios and Studio Lambert, the latter of which who are behind The Traitors, Race Across the World and Squid Game: The Challenge to name just a few.

The series turns simple A or B questions into a game like no other, as 10 contestants take on the game, each other and two elevators in a bid to reach the penthouse and a huge cash jackpot.

Set in the lobby of a towering skyscraper, each question presents two possible answers, each represented by an elevator. Before the doors close, players can confer, debate, persuade and mislead. They then choose. Step into the correct lift and move closer to the top or step into the wrong one and everyone inside is plunged straight to the lobby and out of the game.

The jackpot is then shared between every player who makes it to the penthouse. But will the group rise together or will a lone wolf deceive their way to the top and take the money for themselves?

Richard Osman. BBC/Remarkable Television/Graeme Hunter

Richard Osman said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be hosting The Golden Elevators. I signed up the moment they showed me the game. It's so simple, but it takes such skill to win — I've never seen a quiz show quite like it. I really can't wait for ITV viewers to see The Golden Elevators. Or, as I call it, The Golden Lifts."

Earlier this year, it was confirmed Osman would be exiting House of Games after nine years, with Michael Sheen set to take over as host and will front 100 episodes that will be broadcast later this year.

Tim Harcourt, chief creative officer, Studio Lambert commented: "This simple game of questions and answers is fused with some of the most devilish game-play ever. The combination of the team at ITV, Jasper and John DeMol's Talpa Studios, as well as national treasure Richard Osman, makes this feel like an all-star galactico TV line-up. We can’t wait to share it with audiences."

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Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment, reality & daytime commissioning ITV added: "We are excited to bring The Golden Elevators, hosted by the exceptional King of gameshows Richmond Osman, to ITV. It’s fast-paced, full of twists and turns, and with play-along perfect for primetime."

The Golden Elevators will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

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