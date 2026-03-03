Richard Osman has confirmed he is to step down as a presenter on popular quiz show Richard Osman's House of Games after nine years at the helm of the series.

Osman will be handing the reins over to a new host, though details of who the new presenter will be are set to be announced at a later date.

The series has been a staple in the BBC Two and iPlayer schedule since 2017 and continues to perform, with the latest season pulling in consolidated ratings of over 1.6 million viewers.

The BBC has confirmed that the Thursday Murder Club author will record one final week of episodes before handing over to a new host.

Osman said in a statement: "It has been such a great pleasure, and honour, to present House of Games for the last nine years, with the absolute best team in television. But it's time to let someone else have a go, and I'm very excited to hand over the House keys to the lucky new host!"

Richard Osman pictured for Richard Osman's House of Games. BBC

Fans can still catch Osman on BBC Two, with the game show currently airing its second redemption week, in which former celebrity contestants who came close to winning but never quite made it return to the studio to take on a series of quiz rounds selected by Osman.

Tamara Gilder, joint managing director for Remarkable Entertainment, added: "We are incredibly grateful to Richard for being the most brilliant host for the past nine series and will miss him so very much. House of Games is a hugely popular show, and we have some exciting plans... all will be revealed soon!"

Osman announced last week that the second book in his We Solve Murders series, We Chase Shadows, will arrive in September.

Elsewhere, he continues to host Pointless Celebrities alongside Alexander Armstrong and The Rest Is Entertainment podcast with Marina Hyde.

House of Games airs weekdays at 6pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

