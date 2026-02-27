Richard Osman has announced a second book in his We Solve Murders series and confirmed when fans can expect it.

We Chase Shadows, which Osman has teased will be filled with “lots of thrills, lots of laughs, and lots of murders", is set to be released in September 2026.

The author of the best-selling Thursday Murder Club mystery novels – the first of which was recently given the big-screen treatment – said in a video posted on his social media: "I have great news for fans of We Solve Murders: We Solve Murders 2 is on its way.

"To celebrate I have got a perfect facsimile of Trouble the Cat on my lap. Steve, Amy and Rosie D'Antonio are back."

We Solve Murders hit shelves in September 2024. It follows private security officer Amy Wheeler and her father-in-law Steve Wheeler, an ex-policeman turned reluctant private investigator, as the pair solve murders while dodging death at every turn.

“It’s a bit more airport thriller-y than The Thursday Murder Club," Osman told Radio Times of the novel at the time of its release.

"I knew I wanted to set myself a new challenge, but this book absolutely has the same sensibility, the same warmth and humour based in characters. I get to go around the world with it, which is nice, but Steve has no interest in that.

"I thought a fun character to send on a cat-and-mouse chase around the world would be somebody who’s thinking, 'I hope we get this done by Tuesday because I want to get back for the pub quiz.'"

In another interview, Osman also told Radio Times that there will be a television series adaptation of the novel, though he didn’t provide any further details.

The official synopsis for We Chase Shadows teases: "In the Italian hills, a body is found on the steps of a private villa at sunrise. Our mis-matched detective trio Amy, Rose and Steve return, in pursuit of an elusive and ruthless killer.

"Between Italy and Palm Springs, via Barcelona and Steve's sleepy village pub, they uncover an impossible case where it seems that everyone is hiding something..."

We Chase Shadows by Richard Osman is released in September 2026 and is available for pre-order now.

