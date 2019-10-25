The couple launched the award winning show 31 years ago, and after receiving rave reviews from fans during a brief guest appearance in August, have been invited back to front a full two hours today (Friday 25th October).

Despite vowing in 2011 never to return, Judy said she and Richard are "delighted" to get back on the sofa.

“This Morning holds a very special place in our hearts, so we couldn’t be more delighted to take the helm once again,” they said in a statement.

The legendary duo covered some of the world's biggest stories during their stint on the show, including the death of Princess Diana, as well as raising awareness with the first testicular examination live on air.

The announcement of their return came days after Ant and Dec teased Madeley for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

“On our list at the moment, one person we are tracking down this year is Richard Madeley,” they said at the Royal Television Society Conference.

Richard and Judy host This Morning on Friday 25th October at 10.30am on ITV