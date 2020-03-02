How to apply to be on The Repair Shop

Except for maybe a broken heart, the experts on BBC One’s The Repair Shop can mend just about anything – and audiences love watching them work their magic on all kinds of damaged treasures. But how can you get in touch with the service yourself?

The Repair Shop is filmed on location in West Sussex, but unfortunately is not open for regular non-televised business. However, you can still apply to be featured on the series, by going to the ‘Take Part’ section on the BBC website.

How do I apply to be on The Repair Shop?

You must be aged 18 or older to enter, and applicants need to fill out a form, answering a series of questions about themselves, the broken item in question, and their relationship with the item. You are also encouraged to upload a short video of yourself with the item.

Alternatively, you can apply via more traditional means – by sending the same information by email to repair@ricochet.co.uk or by posting a letter to the address listed on the webpage:

The Repair Shop

Ricochet

Pacific House

126 Dyke Road

Brighton

BN1 3TE

Rob Butterfield, the head of factual at Ricochet, The Repair Shop’s production company, told Radio Times that “we don’t charge for repairs”, adding: “If people wish to make a donation to charity we’re very happy with that, but it’s by no means necessary.”

The series, hosted by furniture repair expert Jay Blades, offers the chance for people from all over the country to see their damaged heirlooms restored to their former glory by some of the UK’s top craftspeople.

The Repair Shop airs tonight on BBC One at 8pm.