"We had such a good laugh," she told Ant and Dec in her exit interview, "but it's hard work."

After spending the first two weeks on the show on a high, singing jazzy tunes to perk everyone up and even bagging herself a jungle husband in the form of Duncan Bannatyne, Fielding found the last few days far less enjoyable and cited Lady C as part of the problem.

"She's vile...she's just not a nice person at all," she said, happy to discover that she'd been trending on Twitter under the #yesyvette hashtag for telling Lady Colin Campbell to please be quiet (or rather, "shut up! shut up!").

More like this

So Fielding won't be joining the aristocrat on her date with evictee Brian Friedman back in London, but she may well be spending some time with Jorgie Porter, who she is rooting for to win the show.

Advertisement

"She's the loveliest, most gorgeous personality. It's very rare to get a genuinely nice person in this business."